No interim relief; NCLAT asks Google to pay 10% of CCI fine

1 min read . 05 Jan 2023Priyanka Gawande
On 23 December, Google approached NCLAT challenging the CCI order imposing a 1,337.76 crore penalty on the company. (BLOOMBERG)

The appellate tribunal has sought a response from the CCI on the penalty imposed on Google and issued it a notice. The court posted the matter for hearing on 13 February.

MUMBAI :The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday denied Google’s request for interim relief in its appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order to fine the tech giant for abusing its dominant position in the Android smartphone operating system market in India.

On 23 December, Google approached NCLAT challenging the CCI order imposing a 1,337.76 crore penalty on the company. The appeals court asked Google to deposit 10% of the penalty as an interim measure. “We will fix the matter (for a hearing) in February on the point of interim stay. At the moment, we are not passing any interim orders in the matter," while also adding that the matter required a detailed hearing, the court said.

“Even to pass any orders, we need to entirely hear the matter to understand it in detail", the court said.

The appellate tribunal has sought a response from the competition watchdog on the penalty imposed on Google and issued it a notice. The court posted the matter for hearing on 13 February.

Mukul Rohatgi, representing a group of Indian businesses, also sought to be made a party to the legal proceedings. The CCI order passed in October said: “Google shall not deny access to its Play Services APIs to disadvantage OEMs, app developers and its existing or potential competitors".

Based on the order, the CCI said the markets should be allowed to compete on merits, and the onus is on the dominant companies, in the present case, Google, that its conduct does not impinge this competition on merits. The Commission also noted that Google ensured that users continue to use its search services on mobile devices, which facilitated the uninterrupted growth of advertisement revenue for Google.

Meanwhile, along with Google, smartphone makers Karbonn Mobiles and Micromax have filed petitions in response to certain directions in the CCI order that the companies claim may harm users indirectly through third-party software or apps that may not be as safe as Android. The companies said in the event Google imposes additional costs for licensing, it would be passed on to users.

