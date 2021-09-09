Uttarakhand Government has imposed a ban on wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in all government offices during meetings with higher officials.Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, passed the order banning informal dressing, wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices, news agency ANI reported.

He stated that all district officials, employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials.

Kumar said that any violation of the rule will invite action.

“Due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them," news agency ANI quoted Kumar.

However, the official has not proposed any specific dress code for government employees.

“Uttarkhand: All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them: Vineet Kumar, DM, Bageshwar," ANI tweeted.

Uttarkhand | All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them: Vineet Kumar, DM, Bageshwar pic.twitter.com/vBllaDcEsP — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Similar orders were issued earlier in the UP district but could not be implemented.

Last year, the Maharashtra Government had imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had issued a dress code for all their employees

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.