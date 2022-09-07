This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state
Last year, the Maharashtra Government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a government official will not be allowed to wear casual wear in the office. District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi has banned jeans and t-shirts for all employees and officers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a government official will not be allowed to wear casual wear in the office. District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi has banned jeans and t-shirts for all employees and officers.
"Government employees and officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside," Dwivedi said.
"Government employees and officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside," Dwivedi said.
This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Previously, the Uttarakhand government took similar action. The state government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in all government offices during meetings with higher officials. Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, passed the order banning informal dressing, wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Previously, the Uttarakhand government took similar action. The state government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in all government offices during meetings with higher officials. Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, passed the order banning informal dressing, wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He stated that all district officials and employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, and t-shirts during meetings with higher officials.
He stated that all district officials and employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans, and t-shirts during meetings with higher officials.
Last year, the Maharashtra Government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.
Last year, the Maharashtra Government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.
States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh had issued a dress code for all their employees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh had issued a dress code for all their employees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in the office and said casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.
Additionally, in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also made it mandatory for all officers and staffers of the agency to be formally dressed in the office and said casual wear like jeans and sports shoes will not be tolerated.
In CBI headquarters, the dress code for men is shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. They are also required to come to the office properly shaved. The women employees of the CBI have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers.
In CBI headquarters, the dress code for men is shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. They are also required to come to the office properly shaved. The women employees of the CBI have been asked to wear only sarees, suits, formal shirts, and trousers.