This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in a state. Previously, the Uttarakhand government took similar action. The state government imposed a ban on the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by the employees in all government offices during meetings with higher officials. Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar, passed the order banning informal dressing, wearing of jeans and T-shirts, in all government offices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}