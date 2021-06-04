In an order new CBI Director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has directed all officials of the agency to be dressed in formals on duty, warning them that casual dressing will not be allowed.

While all male staff should be dressed in trousers, collared shirts and formal shoes with proper shaving, female staffers will wear suits, sarees, formal shirts and trousers, according to the order issued by the Deputy Director Administration. "No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals and casual attire is allowed in the office," the order said. The directive was issued after it was noticed that some staff members were not "attired properly" in office.

CBI officials are supposed to dress formally but recently, some started wearing casuals to office which was noticed by the director.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal took over as the 31st director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post that was lying vacant since February.

The 58-year-old Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer joined duties in the 11th floor office of CBI headquarters in a low-key affair owing to the Covid pandemic, a day after the order for his appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry. He will have a two-year fixed tenure as the CBI chief. A former DGP of Maharashtra, Jaiswal, had reportedly sought a central deputation last year after differences cropped up with the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government in the state over the transfers and postings of police officers.

