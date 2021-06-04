The 58-year-old Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer joined duties in the 11th floor office of CBI headquarters in a low-key affair owing to the Covid pandemic, a day after the order for his appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry. He will have a two-year fixed tenure as the CBI chief. A former DGP of Maharashtra, Jaiswal, had reportedly sought a central deputation last year after differences cropped up with the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi government in the state over the transfers and postings of police officers.