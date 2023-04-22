Praising the Punjab government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 22 April said that there is no Khalistan wave in Punjab, adding that the Centre is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"There is no wave (of Khalistan). Many times, some people try, but the governments have done their job. The Punjab government has done a good job, the Centre has supported. We are monitoring the situation closely," Shah said while speaking at a media conclave in Benguluru.

On being asked about the hunt to nab absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, Shah replied that the hunt is on and soon he will be behind bars.

"It may happen some time. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities," he said.

Commenting on the recent attack at the Indian commissions in London and San Francisco, Shah also added the the Central government will not tolerate any attack on the Indian High Commissions and that strict action will be taken in accordance with Indian laws.

"We have made the NIA so capable that they can probe if there is any conspiracy against India on foreign soil. Delhi Police registered a case and launched a probe and a report from the Indian High Commission was also received. Based on that, we have handed the probe to the NIA," the home minister said.

Earlier on 19 March, protesters holding Khalistan banners -- to denounce the recent police action in Punjab -- staged a demonstration outside the High Commission in London.

The video of the incident gone viral on social media, with a protestor is seen on the balcony attempting to bring down the Indian flag. At the end of the video, another man is seen reaching the balcony and wresting the Tricolour back from the Khalistan supporter. Similar videos of Khalistan supporters attacking Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO) appeared on social media.

Apart from this, Shah said that people feel secure after the Centre's clampdown against the now-banned outfit -- Popular Front of India. "PFI is an important issue as well. Congress kept PFI safe and supported it in Karnataka. The BJP government has put a ban on PFI and clamped against the propagating separatist organisation in South India. If there is one state which will benefit the most, it is Karnataka," he said.

In September last year, the Union Home Ministry, declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'

With agency inputs.