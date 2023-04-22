Amit Shah praises Punjab's AAP govt over Amritpal Singh crackdown, says 'no Khalistan wave' in state2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST
- On being asked about the hunt to nab absconding Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, the Home Minister replied that the hunt is on and soon he will be behind bars.
Praising the Punjab government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 22 April said that there is no Khalistan wave in Punjab, adding that the Centre is keeping a close watch on the situation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×