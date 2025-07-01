Bengaluru: No leadership change in Karnataka, confirms Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala

Bengaluru: The Congress party is not taking any opinion on the leadership change in Karnataka, party leader Randeep Surjewala said on July 1 in Bengaluru, putting an end to speculation of changing the chief minister of Karnataka

Surjewala, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, met with party legislators on Monday, June 30, amid signs of unrest within the ruling party.

“Are you taking opinion on leadership change. The answer I had given yesterday. I am answering today also. The answer is clear no,” Surjewala told reporters in Bengaluru.

Surjewala's visit to Karnataka had gained significance as several MLAs have recently voiced dissatisfaction over the government’s functioning, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement, hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state.

Surjewala also said that it is important to review the performance of MLAs

“We are meeting our MLAs to evaluate work they have done in their segments,” he said.

The Congress leader also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for promised bullet trains, but giving the country “derailment, burning coaches, broken hopes and unprecedented inflation.”

“BJP cutting pocket of common man by increasing Railways fare and Bengaluru Toll rate,” he said.

"No discontentment, no talks of change in CM's face" Earlier, the Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also clarified that there is "no discontentment", "no talks of change in CM's face", asserting that Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar his deputy and Karnataka unit President.

"When the High Command has clearly stated, there is nothing of that sort in the decision-making process, then it doesn't matter who says what. Everyone's roles have been very well defined. Siddaramaiah is the CM, DK Shivakumar is the PCC President and the Deputy CM," he said.

Kharge also said that everyone has a right to voice their concerns at an appropriate forum and advised the disgruntled legislators to speak to the Party High Command.

"Everyone is free to express their opinions at the right forum. If anyone has any problem with the state leadership, they need to speak to the party's High Command, and not the media... There is no fire burning, there is no discontentment... There are no talks of change in CM's face... When the AICC President, the PCC President, and the CM have very clearly stated everything, how does it matter what others say?" he added.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah stressed that the government in the state will last for five years like a "rock". Amidst speculations about Siddaramaiah's differences with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM held his hand while addressing reporters in Mysuru.

"Our government will last for 5 years like a rock. We will come together," CM Siddaramiah said.

