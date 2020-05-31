CHANDIGARH : There was no let up in cases of coronavirus infection in Gurgaon with 97 of the total 168 new COVID patients in Haryana belonging to it and taking the total tally of affected persons in the state to 2,091.

A day before Gurgaon saw the highest single-day jump in cases at 157 and now with 97 more being added, the cumulative cases in the district, bordering the national capital, rose to 774, said the state Health Department's daily bulletin.

Notably, during the past one month, COVID-19 cases in Haryana have witnessed over six-fold rise, increasing from 339 on April 30 to 2,091 on May 31.

Among other districts which reported fresh cases on Sunday were Faridabad (28), Bhiwani (20), Hisar (9), Ambala and Kurukshetra four each, Narnaul and Karnal two each and Panipat and Palwal one each, the bulletin revealed.

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had on Friday said that the state would have been much better on the COVID-19 front had it not been impacted by Delhi, while pointing out that “70-80 per cent of the cases (in Haryana) are from districts adjoining the national capital".

Meanwhile, total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 1,023, while 1,048 patients have recovered.

As on Sunday, the state's recovery rate stood at 50.12 per cent.

The state has so far reported 20 COVID deaths.

