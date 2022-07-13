No letup for Indian medical students fleeing war, Covid

No letup for Indian medical students fleeing war, Covid3 min read . 13 Jul 2022
- FMGE sets criteria to recognize foreign medical graduates applying for license in India
The government may not provide any respite to medical students who had return to India following the outbreak of the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The government may not provide any respite to medical students who had return to India following the outbreak of the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
There are around 60,000 medical aspirants who have returned to India post covid from countries such as Ukraine, China, Russia, the Philippines and Georgia.
There are around 60,000 medical aspirants who have returned to India post covid from countries such as Ukraine, China, Russia, the Philippines and Georgia.
The government’s view is that if any student wishes to study medicine in other countries and wants to pursue their medical practice in India, they must clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.
The government’s view is that if any student wishes to study medicine in other countries and wants to pursue their medical practice in India, they must clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.
Their medical education in foreign countries must be equivalent to Indian medical education and they must also clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), a screening test.
Their medical education in foreign countries must be equivalent to Indian medical education and they must also clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), a screening test.
In addition, they should be registered as practicing doctors in such countries.
In addition, they should be registered as practicing doctors in such countries.
“This is not only the issue of medical students who have returned from Ukraine. Thousands of medical aspirants have returned from China, Russia, Philippines, Georgia etc. during the covid pandemic. In total, there are approximately 60,000 such students who have returned to India. Besides, the medical education offered in most of the countries is not equivalent to Indian standards and does not qualify a candidate to be eligible to practice medicine or become a doctor in India," a senior government official said requesting anonymity.
“This is not only the issue of medical students who have returned from Ukraine. Thousands of medical aspirants have returned from China, Russia, Philippines, Georgia etc. during the covid pandemic. In total, there are approximately 60,000 such students who have returned to India. Besides, the medical education offered in most of the countries is not equivalent to Indian standards and does not qualify a candidate to be eligible to practice medicine or become a doctor in India," a senior government official said requesting anonymity.
“If we open the door for students who have returned from Ukraine, then students who have come back from China, Russia and other countries will demand the same. Therefore, we have made a few criteria mandatory for students who have studied medicine in other countries and want to practice medicine in India: it is compulsory that these students clear NEET, and their medical education in foreign countries should be equivalent to Indian medical education and they should clear FMGE screening test. Also, they should be registered as practicing doctors in such countries."
“If we open the door for students who have returned from Ukraine, then students who have come back from China, Russia and other countries will demand the same. Therefore, we have made a few criteria mandatory for students who have studied medicine in other countries and want to practice medicine in India: it is compulsory that these students clear NEET, and their medical education in foreign countries should be equivalent to Indian medical education and they should clear FMGE screening test. Also, they should be registered as practicing doctors in such countries."
In May, the National Medical Commission, the apex medical education regulator, acting on a direction from the Supreme Court, had requested the health ministry to frame schemes for medical students who have returned to India during the Russia –Ukraine war.
In May, the National Medical Commission, the apex medical education regulator, acting on a direction from the Supreme Court, had requested the health ministry to frame schemes for medical students who have returned to India during the Russia –Ukraine war.
The FMGE, introduced in November last year, sets the criteria to recognize foreign medical graduates applying for licence or permanent registration to study MBBS in India.
The FMGE, introduced in November last year, sets the criteria to recognize foreign medical graduates applying for licence or permanent registration to study MBBS in India.
Citing the example of medical education offered in the Philippines, an official said: “The Philippines offers two separate courses—Bachelor of Science course (BS) and MD (Doctor of Medicine). Every year, thousands of budding medical students from India fly to the Philippines to study medicine. Now, the students who have finished BS and MD from the Philippines, or are undergoing their MD and have started their MD before the date of the current regulations notification, will have to pass FMGE screening test before they can be registered by the respective medical councils in states and Union Territories to do internship in India and or practice medicine."
Citing the example of medical education offered in the Philippines, an official said: “The Philippines offers two separate courses—Bachelor of Science course (BS) and MD (Doctor of Medicine). Every year, thousands of budding medical students from India fly to the Philippines to study medicine. Now, the students who have finished BS and MD from the Philippines, or are undergoing their MD and have started their MD before the date of the current regulations notification, will have to pass FMGE screening test before they can be registered by the respective medical councils in states and Union Territories to do internship in India and or practice medicine."
Queries sent to the Union health ministry’s spokesperson on Wednesday did not elicit any response till press time.
Queries sent to the Union health ministry’s spokesperson on Wednesday did not elicit any response till press time.
Ramesh Srivastava, whose 23-year-old son Dikshant has just completed his fourth-year MBBS exam from Odessa National Medical University through online classes, said, “Online classes are okay for theory but you also need practical training. Indian government is not doing anything even after the directions from the Supreme Court."
Ramesh Srivastava, whose 23-year-old son Dikshant has just completed his fourth-year MBBS exam from Odessa National Medical University through online classes, said, “Online classes are okay for theory but you also need practical training. Indian government is not doing anything even after the directions from the Supreme Court."