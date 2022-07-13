No letup for Indian medical students fleeing war, Covid

Citing the example of medical education offered in the Philippines, an official said: “The Philippines offers two separate courses—Bachelor of Science course (BS) and MD (Doctor of Medicine). Every year, thousands of budding medical students from India fly to the Philippines to study medicine. Now, the students who have finished BS and MD from the Philippines, or are undergoing their MD and have started their MD before the date of the current regulations notification, will have to pass FMGE screening test before they can be registered by the respective medical councils in states and Union Territories to do internship in India and or practice medicine."