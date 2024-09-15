No liquor ban in Bihar if Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj party comes to power, ‘Will end it within one hour’

Prashant Kishor, leader of Jan Suraj, promises to end Bihar's liquor ban if elected. He criticised Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar for damaging the state, urging them to leave. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Sep 2024, 10:25 AM IST
No liquor ban in Bihar if Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj party comes to power, ‘Will end it within one hour’ (ANI Photo)
No liquor ban in Bihar if Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj party comes to power, ‘Will end it within one hour’ (ANI Photo)(ANI/Pappi Sharma)

Bihar’s Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor has said that he he will end the liquor ban in the state if his party comes to power. His comments come as Jan Suraj is set to celebrate its foundation day on October 2.

"If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour," Kishore told ANI.

Also Read | Can Rahul Gandhi ‘replace’ PM Modi? Prashant Kishor says Congress leader still…

When asked about how his party was preparing for the foundation day celebrations, he said there was “no need for any special preparation” as the party had been getting prepared for the last couple of years.

Kishor also commented on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had apologised with folded hands for joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Prashant Kishor challenges RJD on fielding Muslim candidates

According to Kishor, both Yadav and Kumar have “caused damage” to the state.

"This issue is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, and it doesn't matter who apologised with folded hands to whom; both have caused damage to Bihar. The people of Bihar have witnessed both of them for 30 years. We are urging them both to leave Bihar," Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor earlier criticised Bihar's ex-Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, doubting his capacity to guide the state's progress. Tejashwi is the son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Kishor said that Tejaswi would have to prove himself through his actions if he wanted to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor says Tejashwi Yadav discussing development model is laughable

‘9th class dropout’

Speaking in Bhojpur, Kishor suggested that while it's excusable for those without resources to miss out on education, Tejashwi’s failure to complete his schooling, despite his parents being chief ministers, highlighted a lack of commitment towards education.

"A 9th-class dropout is showing the way to Bihar's development. He doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth, yet he claims to know how Bihar will improve," Kishor said.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNo liquor ban in Bihar if Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj party comes to power, ‘Will end it within one hour’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue