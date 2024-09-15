No liquor ban in Bihar if Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj party comes to power, ‘Will end it within one hour’

Bihar’s Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishor has said that he he will end the liquor ban in the state if his party comes to power. His comments come as Jan Suraj is set to celebrate its foundation day on October 2.

"If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour," Kishore told ANI.

When asked about how his party was preparing for the foundation day celebrations, he said there was “no need for any special preparation” as the party had been getting prepared for the last couple of years.

Kishor also commented on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had apologised with folded hands for joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Kishor, both Yadav and Kumar have “caused damage” to the state.

"This issue is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, and it doesn't matter who apologised with folded hands to whom; both have caused damage to Bihar. The people of Bihar have witnessed both of them for 30 years. We are urging them both to leave Bihar," Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor earlier criticised Bihar's ex-Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, doubting his capacity to guide the state's progress. Tejashwi is the son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Kishor said that Tejaswi would have to prove himself through his actions if he wanted to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

‘9th class dropout’ Speaking in Bhojpur, Kishor suggested that while it's excusable for those without resources to miss out on education, Tejashwi’s failure to complete his schooling, despite his parents being chief ministers, highlighted a lack of commitment towards education.

"A 9th-class dropout is showing the way to Bihar's development. He doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth, yet he claims to know how Bihar will improve," Kishor said.