CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, has said that there has been no loss of lives or major injuries due to the fire at SII's campus in Pune.

Taking to Twitter, the SII chief wrote, "Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed."

Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

As per reports, Poonawalla is only focused on rescuing people who might still be stuck inside the building where a fire broke out today.

A massive fire broke out at a plant of the Serum Institute in Manjri area of Pune. Efforts are on to put out the blaze and as many as 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

One team of the National Disaster Response Force has also been rushed to control the fire that broke out at around 2.45 pm. The cause of the fire at the Serum Institute plant is yet to be known.

The fire broke out at an under-construction building at the Serum Institute's premises. Initially, four people were trapped inside of which three have been rescued, as per reports.

The SII is manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, developed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Covishield is one of the two vaccines against the novel coronavirus that have been granted emergency use approval in the country.

