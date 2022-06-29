No lockdown but…: Kerala issues alert in 2 districts as COVID cases rise

What are the guidelines for school children?

Since schools have opened, children should not be sent to schools if they are showing symptoms of the disease, they should be sent from homes wearing masks and those above 12 years of age should be vaccinated. The minister advised adults and children who step out of the house to interact with each other or others at home after changing clothes and having bath. Such persons should also avoid interacting with persons displaying symptoms like cold, fever, cough and shortness of breath, she added. She urged those showing symptoms to get tested and take rest.