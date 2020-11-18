No lockdown in Delhi but restrictions at few busy areas, says Satyendra Jain

Ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that there will be no lockdown but there can be local restrictions at some busy places amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said, “Maximum tests are being conducted, which will further increase. The virus can easily spread due to large gatherings during Chhath Puja hence the restrictions."

This comes as Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,396 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the national capital to more than 4.95 lakh, while 99 more deaths pushed the toll to 7,812.

These new cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04% amid the festive season and rising air pollution in the city.

The highest single-day spike till now in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on 11 November when 85 fatalities were recorded.

'Delhi plans to impose lockdown'

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will send a proposal to the government to give power to the AAP govt to impose lockdown in markets, which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots.

"Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets that have potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also sent a proposal to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to roll back its decision to allow the gathering of 200 people in marriage ceremonies and restricted the number to 50 now.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt, Centre and all agencies making 'double efforts' to control the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of "Chhath Puja" on 20 November.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on 16 November had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of "important festival" of Chhath Puja.

