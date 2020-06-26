No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: CM

Earlier, there had been intense speculation after some ministers said the government may have to consider re-imposing the lockdown, eased in phases from the middle of last month, in view of continuing spike in new cases in the past several days. Bengaluru was a "model" to the entire country in COVID management, but in recent days cases have increased, Yediyurappa said, adding to control it cooperation from everyone was necessary. "I have confidence that if everyone (MLAs) pays special attention in their respective assembly constituency, COVID can be controlled," he said.