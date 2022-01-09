No lockdown in Delhi for now; Covid situation under control, says CM Kejriwal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed media for the first time after getting recovered from coronavirus on Sunday. The CM informed that he tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. He said it is likely that more than 22,000 Covid cases are expected today. However, he said there was no need to panic as the hospitalisation rate is lower than what it was during the second wave of the pandemic when the case numbers were similar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said during his Sunday address.

"During the second wave of Covid-19 in May last year, Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases per day. However, this time, the daily deaths are comparatively very low than the second Covid wave". Delhi used to register more than 300 deaths due to Covid-19 per day at that time, but now the daily deaths have declined to a single-digit number, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CM was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 4, a day after he attended a political rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand. Kejriwal on his recovery from Covid-19 said, “After having fever for two days due to COVID, and completing 7-8 days in home isolation, I am back at your service; doing fine now".

Delhi has seen an uptick in its daily Covid-19 cases for the past few days. Yesterday, the national capital registered 20,181 fresh cases of coronavirus and seven deaths in a day. The single-day case count crossed the 20,000-mark after May 2, 2021 in the city. The daily positivity rate in the city has clocked 19.60% and the active cases have jumped to 48,178. Altogether, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 15,26,979 while the death toll has climbed to 25,143.

Coronavirus