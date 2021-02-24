No lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, visitors from Maharashtra to be screened

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state in view of the rising number of Covid 19 cases. However, he has urged laborers not to move out of the state promising that they will be provided MGNREGA works.

Chouhan also stressed on strictly following all Covid-19 norms, including physical distancing and wearing masks. He also said tthat people coming to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra will be screened.

A few states, including neighboring state Maharashtra, have witnessed a massive rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Madhya Pradesh, too, has been recording smaller spikes in daily infections in the last 10 days.

Chouhan, speaking at a meeting called to review the coronavirus situation in the state, "(A fresh) lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities do not get adversely affected in the state."

He further added: "Labourers in border areas should not seek work in neighboring states. They will be provided employment in their villages under MGNREGA."

The CM directed the administration to provide work in villages to labourers from the border districts of Balaghat, Seoni and Betul, among others, who go to Maharashtra in search of livelihood avenues.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 344 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,60,313, health officials said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via