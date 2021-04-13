No lockdown in Maharashtra, section 144 imposed from Wednesday evening

"1,200 metric tonnes (mt) of oxygen is produced in the state every day and 900-1,000 mt is being used on Covid patients. Also, the demand for Remdesivir has spiked. But manufacturing takes time and we will ensure we don't face any shortage," the CM said, adding that he has requested the Centre for help with smooth transportation of oxygen from other states.

