The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today stated that the state government would not impose a lockdown amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but has started taking several measures to control the spread of the deadly virus.

"I would like to clearly tell the people of the state that we will not impose a lockdown. There will be no closure of industries. There is no need to feel anxious," he said while speaking in the Legislative Assembly. He, however, urged the people to follow government guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings.

Pointing out that Telangana is one of the best performing states in the country in dealing with the pandemic, he said "The state government had recently ramped up testing following a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases. All steps, including providing vaccines given by the Centre to all states, of which Telangana was getting its share, are being taken." In view of the possible increase in cases in some educational institutions, all of them have been temporarily closed

He said though the pandemic has caused an adverse impact on economic growth, Telangana was in a better position compared to other states. He also said that some people from the film fraternity recently met him, expressing concern over a possible lockdown, as several films, including some big-budget ones, were under production.

Telangana continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 518 new infections being reported, a record high this year, taking the tally to 3,05,309, while the death toll rose to 1,683 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 157, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 44 and 38 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 25.

The bulletin said 204 patients recovered from the infection on March 25. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,631, while 3,995 were under treatment. The bulletin said 57,548 samples were tested on March 25. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 99,03,125. The samples tested per million population was 2,66,069, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.14%, while it was 95.1% in the country, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55%, while it was 1.4%at the national level, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via