No LOL please, millennials; office lingo has changed for good

Retired banker Balraj Arora explains how the office of today is completely different the time he started working. “You would think twice before knocking the door of your manager, nervously say ‘Good morning’ and thank your stars for not catching them in a bad mood. Now I see these young kids walk straight into the boss’ office and say ‘hi, what’s up?’, share a laugh, coffee," says the 60-year-old Amritsar resident who often reaches out to his 21-year-old colleague at their online-only workplace, a chartered accountant’s office, to understand how a file can be sent, whether via WeTransfer or Telegram. “I don’t know where this confidence comes from but I can see it rubbing off on everyone, no matter the age, including me. I see the change in our office groups. I have also picked up a lot of Gen Z slang...oh like cheugy!"