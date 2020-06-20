No mandatory institutional quarantine for covid-19 patients in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday withdrew the order on institutional quarantine for patients who do not require hospitalisation. He said institutional quarantine will only be mandatory for those who don't have facilities at home.

This comes a day after the LG passed an order to cancel home quarantine for positive patients in Delhi. The order said that patients who test positive will have to spend five days of mandatory isolation after which asymptomatic patients will be sent home to recover.

Delhi has the third highest number of covid-19 patients in the country. Of the 27512 active cases, approximately 10500 patients are currently recovering at home. The Aam Aadmi Party had urged the LG to reconsider the decision as the Government is expectinga surge in the total number of cases. According to estimates, cases are likely to reach 1 lakh by June end. Senior AAP leaders said to ensure institutional quarantine, the government will need approximately 90,000 hospital beds by the end of June.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," LG said on Twitter.

The state government was pushing for home quarantine for asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms to reduce the load from hospitals.

