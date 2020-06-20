No mandatory institutional quarantine for covid-19 patients in Delhi

Delhi has the third highest number of covid-19 patients in the country. Of the 27512 active cases, approximately 10500 patients are currently recovering at home. The Aam Aadmi Party had urged the LG to reconsider the decision as the Government is expectinga surge in the total number of cases. According to estimates, cases are likely to reach 1 lakh by June end. Senior AAP leaders said to ensure institutional quarantine, the government will need approximately 90,000 hospital beds by the end of June.