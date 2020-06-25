No mandatory visit to health centre for home quarantine patients in Delhi

After rollback demand, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved modifications to the standard procedures of home quarantine and made it compulsory for those with serious symptoms and not having adequate facilities to visit health centres.

The decision was taken at the state disaster management authority meeting chaired by the LG on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had been pushing for a rollback as they claimed the new rules were causing confusion among patients and also adding additional pressure on hospital infrastructure.

Delhi, which has the highest number of cases in any city in the country, has a high number of patients in home quarantine. The government has been pushing for patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic to quarantine at home to reduce pressure on hospitals. Delhi has a total of over 70,000 cases of covid-19.

Last week, an order passed by the LG made institutional quarantine mandatory for all patients in Delhi. The order was rolled back but the new standard of procedures required patients to visit a health centre to ascertain if they were eligible to quarantine at home.

With the new rules, a patient who is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms can recover at home. A team of medical officials will visit their residence to ascertain if they can isolate at home.

“SDMA approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for Covid positive cases to save precious lives," LG’s official handle said on Twitter.

“Health department to deploy a robust surveillance mechanism. Only those COVID positive cases who do not have adequate facilities at home to ensure physical segregation and do not have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to Covid Care centres and other facilities," it added.

Over the last two days, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had written to the LG and union home minister Amit Shah to call for an urgent meeting of the state disaster management authority to further roll back this order.

