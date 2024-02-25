‘No Mann Ki Baat for next three months,’ says PM Modi. Here's why

While addressing the 110th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi noted, “It is the time for General Elections in the country Like earlier, possibly the model code of conduct will be enforced in the month of March. Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls." PM Modi further appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. “Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes or public participation," PM Modi added. Modi further stressed the beauty of our nation lies in its diversity and culture's different colours. “I am delighted to see many people selflessly working in order to preserve and enrich our culture. You will find such people working in every part of the country. Many of them are working in the areas of linguistics," he noted.

He noted that the Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes or public participation. PM Modi further hailed the women's empowerment and said that ‘Nari Shakti’ is progressing in every section of life. Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a significant platform that empowers and fosters unity among the people.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!