‘No Mann Ki Baat for next three months,’ says PM Modi. Here's why
In his 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced that Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months.
While addressing the 110th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mann ki Baat won't be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
He noted that the Indian youths doing great in content creation, be it related to tourism, social causes or public participation. PM Modi further hailed the women's empowerment and said that ‘Nari Shakti’ is progressing in every section of life. Mann Ki Baat has evolved into a significant platform that empowers and fosters unity among the people.
(With inputs from agencies)
