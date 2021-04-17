No mask on our premises will attract 500 fine, says Southern Railway

CHENNAI : Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of ₹500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey.

In reference to the orders from various state governments on fines for not wearing masks in public places, Southern Railway said the Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to collect the fine from people not wearing face masks on railway premises, including aboard trains.

The new rule of the railway comes into immediate effect and extend for six months until further notice, a press release said here.

A station master or the station manager, Railway Protection Force personnel and an officer not below the rank of ticket collector have been authorised to collect the fines.

Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections from March 5, on Friday reported 8,449 new cases and 33 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384 and 13,032 deaths.

