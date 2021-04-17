Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No mask on our premises will attract 500 fine, says Southern Railway

No mask on our premises will attract 500 fine, says Southern Railway

Premium
Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections from March 5, on Friday reported 8,449 new cases and 33 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384 and 13,032 deaths
1 min read . 07:30 PM IST PTI

Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of 500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey

CHENNAI : Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of 500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey.

Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of 500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey.

In reference to the orders from various state governments on fines for not wearing masks in public places, Southern Railway said the Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to collect the fine from people not wearing face masks on railway premises, including aboard trains.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In reference to the orders from various state governments on fines for not wearing masks in public places, Southern Railway said the Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to collect the fine from people not wearing face masks on railway premises, including aboard trains.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The new rule of the railway comes into immediate effect and extend for six months until further notice, a press release said here.

A station master or the station manager, Railway Protection Force personnel and an officer not below the rank of ticket collector have been authorised to collect the fines.

Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections from March 5, on Friday reported 8,449 new cases and 33 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384 and 13,032 deaths.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.