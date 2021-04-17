No mask on our premises will attract 500 fine, says Southern Railway

Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of ₹500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey

CHENNAI : Southern Railway on Saturday said a fine of ₹500 would be imposed on passengers who do not adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on a railway station premises or on a train journey.

The new rule of the railway comes into immediate effect and extend for six months until further notice, a press release said here.

A station master or the station manager, Railway Protection Force personnel and an officer not below the rank of ticket collector have been authorised to collect the fines.

Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections from March 5, on Friday reported 8,449 new cases and 33 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 9,71,384 and 13,032 deaths.

