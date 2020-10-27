No mass reopening of schools till 30 Nov, graded opening to continue

NEW DELHI : No mass reopening of educational institutions till 30 November, but states and union territories will continue to enjoy the flexibility to open schools, colleges in a graded manner and on a case-to-case basis in consultations with educational institute’s management.

In a fresh directive to the states, the union home ministry Tuesday said that its order dated 30 September shall remain in vogue till 30 November.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (2) (I) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that guidelines for reopening issued vide Ministry of Home Affairs order of even number dated 30.9.2020 will remain in force up to 30.11. 2020," the union home secretary said in a letter Tuesday to all the chief secretaries of states and UTs.

As per the Unlock 5 rules issued on 30 Sep, educational institutions should not insist on regular attendance and must allow students who wish to continue studying in the online mode.

“For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation," as per the last unlocking rules, which has now been extended till 30 Nov.

The previous order had also made it clear that online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. “Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," it said.

Like in the second half of October, students may attend regular school or institutions in November only after the written consent of parents are obtained given and “attendance must not be enforced" by schools where ever they are opening.

The states, will continue to prepare their own standing operating procedure regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education keeping local requirements in view.

Department of Higher Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of Colleges/ Higher Education Institutions, in consultation with the home ministry based on the assessment of the situation and online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

However, research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted. For this the head of the college and university will satisfy himself or herself that “there is a genuine requirement of research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works," as per the last guidelines which is now getting extended till 30 Nov.

