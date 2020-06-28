New Delhi: None of the mathematical models have correctly predicted the future course of coronavirus spread till now, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief said on Sunday.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR in an interview with Mint said that the modelling cannot incorporate all the factors responsible for disease spread. “They might give an idea about best and worst possible scenarios for the nations to prepare their health infrastructure," he said.

A record single-day surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 5,28,859 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily surge in figures have been proving various mathematical models wrong. With July arriving soon, it's imperative to consider how some government models that the epidemic in India will be over by September. Some mathematical models also predicted that the Covid-19 curve has flattened in India but the predictions have not been in sync with the real time data.

“Mathematical models always rely on some assumptions in addition to the available data. In case of a pandemic, there are several factors that are unknown. How this new virus will behave in a particular context is not fully understood. For example, the impact of interventions such as citizens wearing masks or following social distancing norms is very tough to gauge," said Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer (CEO), National Health Authority (NHA) and Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Bhushan maintained that these interventions influence the inherent assumptions which for the basis of these models. “Further, during pandemic, there are multiple interventions that happen in the parallel, making the assessment of a single intervention almost impossible. Also, in some cases, the conclusion from such mathematical modelling can create confusion and panic amongst citizens," said Bhushan adding that “we should rather focus on dynamic data-based decision making wherein the emphasis is on charting actions against real time data."

Realizing the important of testing, the ICMR has ramped up its daily testing to more than 2,00,000 samples. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, are 82,27,802. India also scaled up the number of diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19 to 1,036. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs.

“Test, track and treat is the only way to prevent spread of infection and save lives and has been the approach used by our country till now. It is being strengthened further. All the relevant measures are being taken to save lives and prevent disease spread," said Bhargava adding, “being a novel virus, the challenges are ample in front of us. We are trying hard to understand the virus: Its virulence, its immune response, its epidemiology."

So far, a total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of Covid-19 in the country taking the recovery rate to 58.56%. While, during the last 24 hours, a total of 13,832 covid-19 patients have been cured, the health ministry data showed 2,03,051 active cases under active medical supervision.

“One thing is very clear, till a drug or vaccine is developed, good hygiene practices like social distancing, use of mask, hand washing, cough etiquettes are the only way to move forward towards ease of living," said Bhargava.

The government has also been ramping up the healthcare infrastructure in the country. As of Sunday, the virus-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1,055 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds; 2,400 dedicated Covid Health Centres with 1,40,099 isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalized, the union health ministry said in a statement.

“Moreover, 9,519 Covid Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat covid-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 187.43 lakh N95 masks and 116.99 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions," the government said.

