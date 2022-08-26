No media trials, they mislead: Mamata Banerjee amid cases against party leaders

No media trials, they mislead: Mamata Banerjee amid cases against party leaders2 min read . 05:46 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava to solve the pending court cases for three to four years.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava to solve the pending court cases for three to four years and emphasized having more women judges, according to news agency PTI.
Addressing an event organized to hand over a block of the state's new secretariat building to the justice department, the chief minister said that there should be no media trials as they only mislead people.
"Many cases are pending for three to four years in the court. I request you to solve them. They should be cleared on time. I would suggest you appoint more women judges as we only have a few. And no media trial please, it only misleads," Banerjee said.
Referring to the daily media reports on the arrest of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, she said that media trials defame people and leaders, instead of projecting real news.
Last month, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in connection with the teacher's recruitment scam. The Enforcement Directorate had raided several places linked to Chatterjee and Mukherjee in West Bengal and had recovered about ₹50 crore in cash, foreign currency, jewelry, and gold biscuits.
TMC supremo said that justice can never be only one-sided or impartial, adding that the judiciary and media are the important pillars of democracy. "If one loses his credibility, the other pillars also get affected," she added.
The former education minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to Judicial Custody till August 31 by a special court in Kolkata on Thursday in the SSC scam case.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED's remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with its probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.
The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Chatterjee has been removed from the Bengal cabinet after his name surfaced in a multi-crore scam. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made Bratya Basu the new education minister of the state.
(With agencies inputs)
