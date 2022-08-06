Amid the delay in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters. Recently, the Maharashtra government faced the music with many alleging that all decision-making powers have been given to the bureaucrats as the cabinet currently has only two members, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to it, CM Shinde said, "All the powers are vested with the Minister, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers as before. It is completely wrong to say that all the decision-making process has been handed over to the secretaries."

As per the August 4 order, certain powers of ministers have been conferred on the secretaries, but these are only for the filing and hearing of quasi-judicial cases, he said.

These powers were given to the secretaries temporarily due to a Public Interest Litigation pending in the High Court, Shine added.

Even when there is a full cabinet, certain quasi-judicial powers are delegated to secretaries or other senior officials, the statement added.

After toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, CM Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on 30 June. So far, no other member has been added to the cabinet.

However, earlier this week, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place before August 15 so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence.

"This August 15 is very special for our country as we are completing 75 years of Independence. The cabinet expansion ought to be completed before Independence Day so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts," he told reporters.

However, there is still speculation about the exact date. "But I have no doubt it would take place before August 15," he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)