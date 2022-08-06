Amid the delay in the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters. Recently, the Maharashtra government faced the music with many alleging that all decision-making powers have been given to the bureaucrats as the cabinet currently has only two members, Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

