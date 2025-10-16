‘No misleading products with ORS can be sold’: FSSAI issues stern warning, says ‘only WHO-approved products allowed’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced that no brand can label a product as Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) unless it follows the World Health Organisation’s recommended formula. The directive, issued on October 14, sets strict rules on how food businesses can use the term. “They can not only not use ORS, but they also cannot sell it from today, right now. No misleading products with ORS can be sold. We have won the battle. We have won it. They cannot sell them anymore,” said Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a paediatrician campaigning against mislabeled ORS brands, in an Instagram post.

Why is ORS important? ORS is a life-saving solution made of sugar, salt, and clean water, used to treat dehydration caused by diarrhoea, vomiting, or heat. Its effectiveness comes from glucose, which helps the body absorb water and salt.

Dr Santosh explained that many brands across India have been selling drinks labelled as ORS without containing glucose. “If the formula gets changed, it will not work,” she said.

What prompted the ban? FSSAI first issued a directive in April 2022 to stop misleading advertisements promoting products as “ORS substitutes.” The move aimed to prevent consumers from thinking that flavoured drinks or electrolyte beverages are medically equivalent to WHO-approved ORS.

What is the correct ORS formula? The WHO recommends a simple mix for ORS:

Six teaspoons of sugar

Half a teaspoon of salt

One litre of clean water

Doctors stress that using too much sugar or salt, or adding other ingredients such as fruit powders or spirulina, can reduce its effectiveness.

How can you tell If ORS is genuine? Experts advise the following to ensure the ORS is genuine:

Check the formula: Only use the WHO-recommended mix.

Avoid sugar substitutes: Sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit cannot replace glucose.

Skip extra ingredients: Spirulina, fruit powders, or herbal mixes are not part of ORS.

Ignore random influencers: Only follow advice from certified doctors or medical experts.

Use ORS sachets: WHO-approved sachets from pharmacies are pre-measured and safe.