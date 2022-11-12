‘No Money for Terror’ meet in Delhi next week, Amit Shah to discuss THESE issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the 'No Money for Terror' conference in New Delhi on November 18 and 19 and will convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.
India is organizing the two-day 3rd Ministerial NMFT conference in the national capital, where representatives of 75 countries and international bodies will participate in the deliberations over terror funding, according to an official statement issued by the Home Ministry.
Hosting of the 'No Money for Terror' conference shows the importance the Modi government gives to the issues of international terrorism as well as its 'zero-tolerance policy' against the menace, the statement read.
According to the Home Ministry, the conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two conferences, in Paris (2018), and in Melbourne (2019).
Besides this, the conference also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory, and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing, the statement said.
Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres, but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts, the statement added.
The ministry stated that India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence, the country understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations.
It said that discussions at the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' conference will be focused on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, the use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing, and requisite international cooperation to address related challenges.
