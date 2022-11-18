‘No Money for Terror’ meet: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address today1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 07:11 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding session of ‘No Money for Terror’ global meet in Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the third 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing today, Friday, November 18, according to an official statement as quoted by the news agency ANI.