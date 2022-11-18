Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the third 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing today, Friday, November 18, according to an official statement as quoted by the news agency ANI.

“The conference will build on gains and learnings of previous two conferences (held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019) and will work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate," the PMO said.

It will be attended by about 450 delegates from across the world, including Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations.

Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding session of the conference on Saturday.

According to the agenda prepared for the NMFT conference, there will be four sessions spread over two days in which representatives of 75 countries will discuss - “global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing"; “use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism"; “emerging technologies and terrorist financing" and “international cooperation to address challenges in combating terrorist financing".

The home ministry said India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence, it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October — the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations, it said.