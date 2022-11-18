‘No Money for Terror’ meet: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address today

The home ministry said India has suffered several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence, it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India was host to two global events in October — the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

