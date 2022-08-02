OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  More suspected monkeypox cases in Rajasthan; Health minister ‘fully prepared’
Listen to this article

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that two persons with symptoms had been referred to Jaipur from Bharatpur and Kishangarh and their samples were sent to Pune. However, no monkeypox case is confirmed in Rajasthan till now.

As per Meena, test reports are awaited. “We are fully prepared to deal with monkeypox," he said.

PTI earlier reported that Rajasthan had reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

(With agency inputs)

