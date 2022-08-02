More suspected monkeypox cases in Rajasthan; Health minister ‘fully prepared’1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:14 PM IST
‘We are fully prepared to deal with monkeypox,’ Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.
Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that two persons with symptoms had been referred to Jaipur from Bharatpur and Kishangarh and their samples were sent to Pune. However, no monkeypox case is confirmed in Rajasthan till now.