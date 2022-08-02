Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
More suspected monkeypox cases in Rajasthan; Health minister 'fully prepared'

More suspected monkeypox cases in Rajasthan; Health minister ‘fully prepared’

Microbiologist Annette Atkinson demonstrates how monkeypox is tested for at the Utah Public Health Laboratory, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Taylorsville, Utah. (Image for representation: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST

‘We are fully prepared to deal with monkeypox,’ Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that two persons with symptoms had been referred to Jaipur from Bharatpur and Kishangarh and their samples were sent to Pune. However, no monkeypox case is confirmed in Rajasthan till now.

As per Meena, test reports are awaited. “We are fully prepared to deal with monkeypox," he said.

PTI earlier reported that Rajasthan had reported its first suspected case of monkeypox.

A 20-year-old, exhibiting symptoms of the disease, has been admitted to a government hospital here and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, Dr. Ajit Singh, Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said on Monday.

The youth was referred from Kishangarh late on Sunday. He has been kept under observation in the special ward created for monkeypox cases, he said.

The youth is suffering from fever for the last four days and has rashes on his body, Dr Singh added.

(With agency inputs)

