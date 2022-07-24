Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported the first case of monkeypox in the country. A 31-year-old man with no travel history, has tested positive for monkeypox said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. This is the fourth case of the viral disease in India and the first case without a travel history and the patient has been admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions.