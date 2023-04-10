No more ad-hoc appointments, BCCI to offer Indian women's cricket team support staff long-term contracts2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:50 AM IST
As per the BCCI constitution, the head coach is supposed to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee while the selectors pick the support staff.
In a major change of the Indian women's cricket team, BCCI will now appoint support staff on long-term contracts and will ditch the practice of appointing them on ad-hoc basis.
