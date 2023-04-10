Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  No more ad-hoc appointments, BCCI to offer Indian women's cricket team support staff long-term contracts

No more ad-hoc appointments, BCCI to offer Indian women's cricket team support staff long-term contracts

2 min read . 05:50 AM IST Livemint
Cricket - Women's Cricket World Cup Final - England vs India - London, Britain - July 23, 2017 India's Jhulan Goswami (L) celebrates with team mates the wicket of England's Fran Wilson, who went out for a duck Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

As per the BCCI constitution, the head coach is supposed to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee while the selectors pick the support staff.

In a major change of the Indian women's cricket team, BCCI will now appoint support staff on long-term contracts and will ditch the practice of appointing them on ad-hoc basis.

As per the BCCI constitution, the head coach is supposed to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee while the selectors pick the support staff. However, the rule regarding the women's team support staff in terms of batting, fielding and bowling coach has not been followed strictly in the past with the BCCI appointing coaches from the National Cricket Academy on a temporary basis.

"All the coaches will be given long-term contracts and it will not a temporary arrangement like we have seen in the past. This will give the team much needed stability," a BCCI source told PTI.

The decision was taken at the virtual Apex Council meeting on Sunday.

Since the sacking of Ramesh Powar in December, the women's cricket team is without a head coach and even played the T20 World Cup in February without the head of the coaching staff.

The senior women's team is yet to win a world title and streamlining the coaching process will be the first step in its preparation for the next ICC event.

The media rights for the home season, both international and domestic for the 2023-2027 cycle, was also part of the agenda but no concrete decision was taken on the subject.

After the 48,390 crore windfall from the IPL media rights, the BCCI will have high expectations for the media rights for 2023-2027 cycle. With the entry of Viacom in Indian cricket's ecosystem, it will be a three-way battle between them, Star and Sony.

The BCCI reaped huge benefits from selling the broadcast and digital rights separately for the IPL and it is expected to follow that for the international games at home. Star had paid 6,138.1 crore for the previous cycle that ended on March 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

