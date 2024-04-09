No more extension for solar project timelines, Centre exceeds bid target for FY24: Bhalla
The Union secretary for the ministry of new and renewable energy announces end to extensions for solar projects except when absolutely necessary. Emphasis on stringent measures for timeline extensions, citing availability of modules and decreasing prices.
NEW DELHI : Government is looking at putting an end to the practice of giving extensions on timelines for completion of solar power projects in a bid to achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW non-fossil based power capacity by 2030.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message