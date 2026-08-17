Why is Vizag airport shutting down operations? Where will flyers board their next flight? Explained

Historic Visakhapatnam Airport is in the spotlight since it ceased commercial flight operations on 16 August 2026. The last flight to take off from its airstrip was Delhi bound flight 6E 2018 operated by IndiGo, which departed at 10:45 pm on Sunday. The airport is spread over an area of 350.31 acres has a single operational runway.

Flight operations shift to Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh is now serving passengers in place of Vizag Airport, PTI reported. Flight services commenced from the Alluri Sitarama Airport on Monday with the first flight IndiGo arriving from Hyderabad. This was followed by an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru. The IATA airport code ‘VTZ’ also shifted from Visakhapatnam Airport to the Bhogapuram airport from 12:01 am on 17 August.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu marked the beginning of operations at the new international airport almost 16 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama airport on 1 August. The Aviation Minister flagged off the first commercial flight after handing over boarding passes to passengers.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in a statement said, "The commencement of commercial flight operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is a matter of great happiness and pride. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for North Andhra and will open new opportunities for the region," PTI reported.

Visakhapatnam Airport director in a post on X on 10 August stated, “AAI Visakhapatnam Airport notifies to passengers that all flight movements will be commenced at Bhogapuram w.e.f. 17.08.2026 0001 hrs. Kindly note and make your travel arrangements accordingly.”

Visakhapatnam Airport Director N Purushottam issued a farewell message for employees, stakeholders and partners and in a press release stated, “Visakhapatnam Airport has reached an important milestone with the conclusion of its scheduled commercial operations, and we sincerely acknowledge the contribution of every employee, stakeholder and partner who supported the airport’s operations and passenger services over the years."

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Suspension of operations at Visakhapatnam Airport follows the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s notification announcing that scheduled commercial flights at the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave will cease with the start of operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram at 12.01 am on 17 August.

What purpose is Visakhapatnam Airport serving now? While scheduled commercial operations were transferred to the new airport, Visakhapatnam Airport is now being used under general aviation for private flights.

History of Visakhapatnam Airport Visakhapatnam Airport's establishment dates back to the Second World War when an airstrip was constructed for the Royal Air Force. The airport briefly opened for civil operations in 1962 before resuming regular flights only in 1976.

In December 1972, the Indian Navy commenced aviation operations at this airport. A helipad along with hangars were built adjacent to the airfield in 1976. Indian Navy claimed the ownership of the airport on 12 March 1986 from the Airports Authority of India and the airport was designated as ‘Naval Air Station, Visakhapatnam’. Additional facilities were constructed soon after and on 21 October 1991, the air station was renamed and formally commissioned as INS Dega.

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In the 21st century, its expansion continued until it suffered extensive damage due to the cyclone Hudhud. After this tragedy, an agreement was signed to move civilian operations from the airport to Bhogapuram in a phased manner.