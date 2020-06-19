No more home quarantine for covid-19 patients in Delhi

The Delhi government on Friday said the coronavirus in the national capital territory has spread in threatening proportion and therefore it (the government) has decided to stop home quarantine and has made 5-days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of the deadly infection in the national capital.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today signed an order stopping the home quarantine and making 5-days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today signed an order stopping the home quarantine and making 5-days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

The Lt. Governor in his order said after the 5-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization," Baijal said in his order.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

