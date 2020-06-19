Subscribe
Home >News >India >Home ministry caps charges for private hospitals, five-day quarantine mandatory for positive patients
Medics check a COVID-19 patient who has completed mandatory 14-days of quarantine before his discharge at a hospital

Home ministry caps charges for private hospitals, five-day quarantine mandatory for positive patients

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Pretika Khanna

  • Home quarantine, which accounts for approximately 8500 of the active cases currently, will no longer be allowed.
  • The government has also capped the charges for beds, ICU and ventilators in private hospitals in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Union home ministry makes institutional quarantine mandatory for five days after a patient tests positive. Home quarantine, which accounts for approximately 8500 of the active cases currently, will no longer be allowed. The government has also capped the charges for beds, ICU and ventilators in private hospitals.

The decision to cap prices was taken by a high-powered committee constituted by Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in private hospitals in Delhi in the range of 8,000 to 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at 15,000- 18,000 per day.

Delhi has the third highest number of cases in the country with approximately 50,000 total cases of which approximately 27,000 are currently active. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had recommended that patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms recover at home so the pressure on hospitals can be reduced. In Delhi, a majority of the patients are recovering at home.

"The committee has recommended 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost)," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

In a meeting on Sunday, Shah had announced a slew of decisions to be taken in Delhi including increased testing, health surveys in containment zones and arranging for 500 coaches to be set up as isolation centres.

On Wednesday, the charges for tests was capped at 2400 from 4500. The government has also started conducting tests using a rapid antigen methodology.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated