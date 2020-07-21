No more lockdown in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka: Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said there will be no further lockdown in Bengaluru or any other district of the state, ruling out an extension of the ongoing restrictions that are in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

“From here on, there will be no lockdown in Bengaluru or any other district of Karnataka," the chief minister said during a live virtual address. “Lockdown is not the only solution to control covid-19."

The statements come a day ahead of the scheduled lifting of the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru (urban and rural districts) to not just contain the spread of the virus but also iron out teething issues in the state’s covid-19 response system. Several senior officials and members of his cabinet had also favoured an extension of the lockdown.

It is yet unclear if the government will withdraw its order on the lockdown on all Sundays in July.

Yediyurappa added that it was also important that people be allowed to get back to work as revenue generation is also a priority.

The chief minister has also reduced the scope of his interest and decision making to only Bengaluru, the state’s power and growth capital. In his address, he said that deputy commissioner’s of all districts will be asked not to speak about lockdowns and find other ways to contain the spread.

Yediyurappa, like his counterparts from other states, have had to make difficult choices that force them to pick between ‘life and livelihood’. Karnataka and Bengaluru had managed to keep a tight check on the case count during earlier lockdowns that gave the government the confidence to reopen most businesses to reduce the economic distress and acute fund crunch. However, the opening of inter-state borders had first led the surge in Karnataka and Bengaluru. The situation has worsened since the source of the infection remains unknown in majority of the cases being reported in Bengaluru that has over 25,000 active covid-19 cases now. More worrying is that the source of infection in majority of the cases remain unknown that indicates the possibility of a full blown community transmission despite the government’s denial.

The troubles for Bengaluru were compounded as backlogs in testing and contact tracing began to pile up. Yediyurappa said test results will now be given within 24 hours of the samples being collected. Opposition leaders also allege that the government rested on earlier laurels and did not use the lockdown time to increase beds and other healthcare infrastructure to deal with the surge.

Yediyurappa said there are over 11,000 beds for covid-19 but incidents of people dying outside hospitals have been far too many to ignore.

Though the covid-19 outbreak had taken some of the political pressure away from Yediyurappa, bickering between members of his cabinet intensified over the choice of incharge for Bengaluru during the crisis. The chief minister has spent significant time trying to pacify his cabinet members and manage expectations by splitting and alloting responsibilities of Bengaluru, which has taken a toll on covid-19 response system.

