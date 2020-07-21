No more lockdown in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa, like his counterparts from other states, have had to make difficult choices that force them to pick between ‘life and livelihood’. Karnataka and Bengaluru had managed to keep a tight check on the case count during earlier lockdowns that gave the government the confidence to reopen most businesses to reduce the economic distress and acute fund crunch. However, the opening of inter-state borders had first led the surge in Karnataka and Bengaluru. The situation has worsened since the source of the infection remains unknown in majority of the cases being reported in Bengaluru that has over 25,000 active covid-19 cases now. More worrying is that the source of infection in majority of the cases remain unknown that indicates the possibility of a full blown community transmission despite the government’s denial.