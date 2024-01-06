No more poor-quality electrical accessories? Govt sets stringent quality norms. Details here
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) mandates BIS certification for electrical accessories to improve product quality and curb sub-standard imports.
The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce has mandated the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for electrical accessories such as sockets and cable trunking under the new Electrical Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2023, which was issued on January 1, 2024. The order is aimed at curbing the import of substandard goods while improving the quality of domestic products.