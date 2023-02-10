No more RT-PCR: Passengers from this country won’t need COVID-19 tests while arriving in India
The Ministry of Health has revised travel guidelines after the six places saw a significant decline.
Passengers coming to India from or via Singapore will not require a negative report from a pre-departure COVID-19 test nor need to upload a self-health declaration on Air Suvidha portal with effect from February 13 at 11 am.
