Passengers coming to India from or via Singapore will not require a negative report from a pre-departure COVID-19 test nor need to upload a self-health declaration on Air Suvidha portal with effect from February 13 at 11 am.

The Ministry of Health has revised travel guidelines after the six places (including Singapore) saw a “sustained and significant decline in trajectory of Covid-19 cases" in the last four weeks, tweeted the High Commission of India in Singapore.

RTPCR TESTING REQUIREMENT TO BE REMOVED FROM 13 FEBRUARY, 2023



Passengers coming to India frm or via Singapore WILL NOT REQUIRE a negative report frm a pre-departure Covid test nor need to upload self-health declaration on “air suvidha portal from 11 am on Monday (FEBRUARY 13). pic.twitter.com/NqhXhYJXAu — India in Singapore (@IndiainSingapor) February 10, 2023

The current practice of randomly testing 2% of all overseas travellers to India (regardless of country of origin) upon arrival in India must continue in order to track illnesses caused by mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2 among those visitors..

The earlier set of COVID-19 travel recommendations, released in January, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India says all foreign arrivals from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan must now present a negative RT-PCR report from a test performed 72 hours prior to the departure.

Also Read: Pre-departure RT-PCR tests introduced in all int'l flights from these countries

Pre-departure RT-PCR testing, completed 72 hours prior to boarding the flight, is a requirement for all travellers arriving from these six COVID-19 high-risk nations, said the January release. All for entry, all Indian airports require to follow this law, which holds true for all travellers passing through these six nations in transit, regardless of where they are from.

The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow earlier said that delegates, investors and participants travelling to India to attend the two international events—the Global Investors Summit and the G20 meeting—will undergo an RT-PCR Covid test. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 and PM Modi will visit Lucknow to inaugurate the event.

Also Read: India to make negative Covid test mandatory for passengers from China

Taking note of the events to be held here, the CMO, Manoj Agarwal, said, "We have installed 24x7 running booths for RT-PCR in the district, including at the airports. Besides this, our mobile teams are placed to conduct the Covid test of the delegates and the open Covid-testing booths are open for everyone participating in the events."

As per the January statement, regardless of the point of departure, post-arrival random testing of 2% of travellers will continue. Arriving foreign travellers to India have tested positive for COVID-19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author