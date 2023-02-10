No more RT-PCR: Passengers from this country won’t need COVID-19 tests while arriving in India2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
The Ministry of Health has revised travel guidelines after the six places saw a significant decline.
Passengers coming to India from or via Singapore will not require a negative report from a pre-departure COVID-19 test nor need to upload a self-health declaration on Air Suvidha portal with effect from February 13 at 11 am.
The Ministry of Health has revised travel guidelines after the six places (including Singapore) saw a “sustained and significant decline in trajectory of Covid-19 cases" in the last four weeks, tweeted the High Commission of India in Singapore.
The current practice of randomly testing 2% of all overseas travellers to India (regardless of country of origin) upon arrival in India must continue in order to track illnesses caused by mutated versions of SARS-CoV-2 among those visitors..
The earlier set of COVID-19 travel recommendations, released in January, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India says all foreign arrivals from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan must now present a negative RT-PCR report from a test performed 72 hours prior to the departure.
Pre-departure RT-PCR testing, completed 72 hours prior to boarding the flight, is a requirement for all travellers arriving from these six COVID-19 high-risk nations, said the January release. All for entry, all Indian airports require to follow this law, which holds true for all travellers passing through these six nations in transit, regardless of where they are from.
The Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow earlier said that delegates, investors and participants travelling to India to attend the two international events—the Global Investors Summit and the G20 meeting—will undergo an RT-PCR Covid test. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 and PM Modi will visit Lucknow to inaugurate the event.
Taking note of the events to be held here, the CMO, Manoj Agarwal, said, "We have installed 24x7 running booths for RT-PCR in the district, including at the airports. Besides this, our mobile teams are placed to conduct the Covid test of the delegates and the open Covid-testing booths are open for everyone participating in the events."
As per the January statement, regardless of the point of departure, post-arrival random testing of 2% of travellers will continue. Arriving foreign travellers to India have tested positive for COVID-19.
