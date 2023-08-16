No more usage of ‘houswife’, ‘hooker’ 'transexual'! SC launches handbook on combating gender stereotypes1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India releases handbook to avoid gender stereotypical terms used in the judiciary system.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday released a handbook for judges to actively avoid the usage of gender stereotypical terms like "career woman", "fallen woman", "housewife", "Indian woman/western woman", child prostitute, etc.
