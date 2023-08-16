comScore
No more usage of 'houswife', 'hooker' 'transexual'! SC launches handbook on combating gender stereotypes
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday released a handbook for judges to actively avoid the usage of gender stereotypical terms like "career woman", "fallen woman", "housewife", "Indian woman/western woman", child prostitute, etc.

The apex court has shared a list of preferred or alternate words that can be used instead, such as “clothing" (instead of provocative clothing), “mother" (instead of unwed mother), “woman (instead of whore), "unmarried woman" (instead of spinster), etc.

Supreme Court's handbook to mitigate gender stereotypical language in the judiciary system
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud released a handbook today called, "Combating Gender Stereotypes". He said the handbook aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying and preventing gender stereotypes about women.

The handbook contains a glossary of more than 100 terms that were used in the Indian judiciary system for years. And now, they have been replaced by phrases and words that have no stereotypes attached to them.

The handbook also highlights binding decisions of the Supreme Court that have rejected these stereotypes. CJI Chandrachud said that the usage of new terminology will prevent prejudices and cast aspersion on any judgment.

"This is about stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It identifies stereotypes used by courts and how they are unwittingly used. (It is) not to cast aspersion on judgments. It will help judges to avoid it by recognising language which leads to stereotypes. It highlights binding decisions which have highlighted (sic) the same," he said.

The tutorial for e-filing has been uploaded on the Supreme Court's website and it would be followed by the handbook.

Recently, the CJI approved gender-neutral restrooms and online appearance slips at the Supreme Court.

Nine universal and gender-neutral restrooms are proposed to be constructed at different locations in the main building and at the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
