No Mutton, Dal Makhni in Delhi restaurants: LPG crisis forces kitchens to rethink menus

The ongoing US-Israel and Iran war in the Middle East triggered the commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage in parts of India, majorly affecting the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Warning of disruption in operations in the fuel supply is not regulated, restaurants fear shutdowns, reduction in food menus and even a likely increase in dining prices.

Mutton suffers amid US-Israel and Iran war Unfortunate for non-veg lovers, meat like mutton and even daal-based dishes might struggle to sustain themselves in your favourite food joint.

Joining in for a conversation, Manpreet Singh, the Honorary Treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the owner of famous Zen and Fujiya, revealed how he has been dealing with the crisis.

“We are trying to curtail the use of LPG by rationalising and prioritising the dishes that require lower gas usage. We are not making certain food items because they take too much gas. We are also trying to use alternative fuels like electricity and induction cooking. There are certain items which we can make through induction cooking pressure cookers using electricity. We are trying to train the staff accordingly.”

Alternatives to LPG amid shortage Singh's outlet shifted to electric fryers and ovens. But, everything has its own challenges, even more during uncertain times.

“The problem is that we are not used to electric cooking. It may reduce the quality a bit, but I think in a few days we will get better. The main issue is that LPG is cost-effective, and we are used to it. All of our utensils and appliances are compatible with this type of fuel. A lot of restaurants are using PNG (Pipe Line Natural Gas), which is excellent. There is no issue with that as of now,” he explained.

All eyes are on the Government for some relief.

Delhi restaurateur claims that commercial cylinders are currently not available in the market at all. “If at all you are getting a cylinder, it is at an exorbitant price," complained Manpreet Singh.

Veg over non veg Amid this situation, vegetarian dishes find priority in the food menus.

“Like mutton is difficult to cook. We are trying to reduce the cooking of mutton. We also try to make the sauces at one go as opposed to making them for each dish. This way we are trying. There are a lot of vegetarian dishes which are easy to cook. But again, if you are cooking with daal, then it becomes difficult. Daal takes longer to cook and hence, more fuel. We are now soaking the daal overnight so that it gets easier to cook."

Dishes like daal and mutton are currently relying on an electric cooker for survival.

Singh, who owned and operated restaurants across Delhi for 35 years, shared how longer cooking time for mutton is non-negotiable despite the LGP crunch. “Mutton has to be cooked properly. Vegetables, if undercooked, won't cause any harm to the body.”

LPG may affect cost of dining But what does this mean for the future of restaurants? The cost of dining may be affected if the situation persists for a long time. While Singh's eateries are yet to hike the prices, he clarified, “So far, we have not increased the prices, but they could be increased because the cost of electricity is higher and whatever LPG we are getting is also higher.”

The biggest impact will be felt by small restaurants as they will be forced to halt operations or switch to alternative fuels.

“Some might convert to wood and coal, which is going to be harmful, especially in North India,” opined Singh, hinting at the already hampered pollution levels in the region.